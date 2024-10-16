We want a proactive health adviser: Sarjis

The health adviser of the interim government needs to take a more proactive role in addressing all issues related to the injured protesters, Sarjis Alam, a central coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said yesterday.

"An active health adviser is crucial; one who doesn't sit in an office but runs from hospital to hospital," he said during a visit to Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed in Savar.

He said student volunteers are doing their best to ensure smooth treatment for those who got injured during the anti-Hasina protests, despite limitations.

"We [students] often cannot arrange for transport or funds on short notice," he said. "It's been two to two and a half months, yet many [injured] report receiving no government assistance," he added.

Sarjis urged for rapid and active support for those in need, saying, "We must reach out to every hospital and ensure funds are distributed as quickly as possible. Our responsibility is to the public, and we will continue to advocate for our injured comrades."

He also voiced concerns regarding the conditions at the CRP, criticising the poor quality of services provided and the unhygienic treatment spaces. "Patients are being accommodated in unclean and abandoned rooms. This must change; they deserve proper care," he said.

Sarjis demanded improvements in both the treatment quality and staff conduct at the facility, underscoring the urgent need for compassionate healthcare for all.