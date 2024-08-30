‘We want to know if they are alive’

Say family members of two enforced disappearance victims in Ctg

In Chattogram, families of two individuals, who were allegedly picked up by law enforcers years ago, are still desperately seeking answers.

Jahid Hasan, 18, was reportedly taken by members of the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab-7) on October 14, 2018.

Jahid, son of late Md Yasin, was a key witness in a shootout involving Jubo League leader Asim Roy Babu.

The incident occurred in Chattogram's Muradpur on October 12, 2018, where Babu was killed and four Rab personnel were injured. Jahid was Babu's personal driver and had been interviewed by the media about the incident.

According to Jahid's elder brother, Mehedi Hasan Biplob, the family was awakened around 3:30am by men claiming to be administrative officials.

These men, armed and dressed in plain clothes, broke into the home, seized Jahid, and took him away in a black SUV.

Despite Biplob's efforts to locate Jahid and file complaints with Rab and local police, his whereabouts still remain unknown.

Shahidul Alam

"We have tried everything to find Jahid. My mother is bedridden; she does not know whether her son is alive. We are now preparing to file a case," said Biplob.

Lieutenant Commander Mifta Uddin Ahmed, then CO of Rab-7, said at that time, "Rab is also searching for Jahid, as we did not find him during the gunfight."

The second missing person, BNP leader ASM Shahidul Alam Siraj, has been unaccounted for since March 6, 2012.

Siraj, a prominent figure in Fatickchhari upazila and former chairman of Lelang Union Parishad, disappeared after attending BNP's "Dhaka Cholo" movement.

His mobile phone was found switched off the following morning.

Azim Aunon, Siraj's elder son, voicing his family's distress, said, "We don't know if my father is alive or not. We have seen others return from secret facilities; we hope for the same."

Advocate Akhtar Kabir Chowdhury, president of the Sanak-TIB Chattogram chapter, advised the families to seek legal recourse and appeal to the interim government.

"The issue of missing persons must be taken seriously. Legal avenues and appeals could provide some resolution," he said.