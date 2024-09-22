‘We want justice, equality and safety’

Say female activists who took part in mass uprising

Afifa Anjum, a student from Independent University, stood before the crowd at the Sagar-Runi Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity yesterday, recounting her involvement in the July movement.

With courage and conviction, she shared how she and her friends bravely resisted police and Chhatra League goons from harming their male comrades.

After August 5, for some days, Afifa believed they had achieved something monumental -- a shift towards a freer, more just Bangladesh.

She hoped women in the "New Bangladesh" won't have to worry about how to reach home safely, or travelling alone.

But recent events have made her realise that true freedom for women is still a far cry.

She concluded her speech by saying she feels insecure about whether she would be able to return home safely after the event, referencing the recent rape of a 70-year-old woman at Suhrawardy Udyan.

"If we could ensure exemplary punishments for a few rape cases in the 'New Bangladesh', it could potentially reduce sexual violence against women," she said.

The event, organised by the Outraged Women's Community -- a platform uniting women from all social classes who played a vital role in the July protests -- brought together a diverse group of participants.

Women leaders, activists, artists, journalists, sex workers, domestic workers, teachers, theatre activists, lawyers, and family members of martyrs from the July movement gathered to share their experiences, demands, and visions for a safer, more equitable future.

Two female advisers were also present to listen and respond to the concerns raised.

Female basketball player Ashreen Mridha highlighted the lack of support for women athletes, noting that out of 46 sports federations in Bangladesh, only 15-20 have dedicated wings for women. She addressed salary disparities, the absence of female leadership, and the need for more female-friendly facilities such as gymnasiums and transport.

"Age, marital status, or motherhood should never be a barrier for women athletes," she said.

Only 5 percent of the sports budget is allocated to women and youth, she added.

Tanjiba Nowrin Tori from Independent University criticised the lack of respect women received after their participation in the July protests, citing misogynistic attitudes.

Synthia Jahin Ayesha called for a female quota in civil services and urged the government to address the unique challenges faced by rural women.

Family members of July martyrs also shared their grief, demanding justice, compensation, and support for those injured.

Sabrina Shabonti, sister of 19-year-old martyr Mahmudur Rahman Saikat, demanded that female family members of martyrs be included in the Shaheed Smrity Foundation.

Adviser Sharmeen Murshid announced initial compensation for martyr families, while Farida Akhter, called for the establishment of a Women's Rights Commission and increased representation of women in leadership roles.

The speakers also demanded anti-harassment policies, the abolition of discriminatory laws, and increased female representation in parliament, workplaces, and local elections.