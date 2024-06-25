We want to encourage joyful learning

Says PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said her government wants to develop an education system in the country that enables students to pursue their studies with interest and joy.

The premier said this while inaugurating the distribution of stipends, tuition fees and awards among insolvent and meritorious students at a programme in the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

In the event, the PM also conferred the awards to the most talented students of Bangabandhu Srijanshil Medha Onneshan-2024 (Bangabandhu Creative Talent Search-2024) and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Scholar Award-2023.

Hasina said her government modified textbooks and syllabuses, and took initiative for a creative education system in a bid to keep pace with the changing world.

She said the government wants to go for a system where there'll be learning amid a joyful atmosphere.

A total of Tk 2,208 crore would be disbursed among more than 6,470,000 (64.70 lakh) students from the secondary, higher secondary and graduation and equivalent institutions.

The stipends and tuition fees are being disbursed through online mobile financial service to the students under the G2P (government to person) system in the current fiscal year.