‘We stand by Palestine’

BCL expresses solidarity with student movement; holds protests across campuses

Leaders and activists of Chhatra League demonstrated on various public university campuses and districts yesterday, expressing solidarity with the ongoing worldwide student movement in support of Palestine.

The pro-Awami League student body demanded an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza strip.

On the campus of Dhaka University, several hundreds BCL leaders and activists from different universities and colleges brought out a procession around noon.

They waved the flags of Bangladesh and Palestine and ended their march at the foot of Raju Memorial Sculpture.

Some Palestinian students studying in Bangladesh also attended the event.

Ishak Ahmed, a Palestinian student, thanked everyone for showing solidarity with Palestine. "There are 300,000 Palestinian students in Gaza who couldn't pursue their dreams because of the current situation," he said.

Palestine students' leader in Bangladesh Abdulla Badawi, also a student of Sher-e Bangla Medical College in Barishal, gave a speech.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to our Palestinian people. I'm asking for peace, justice and basic human rights that every individual deserves," he said.

BCL leaders and activists of Rajshahi, Jahangirnagar and Chittagong universities also expressed their solidarity with the ongoing protest in their respective campuses.