'We stand by our students'

Says University Teachers Network Against Repression

Expressing solidarity with the students demanding quota reform in government jobs, university teachers held a protest rally on the Dhaka University campus this noon.

They pledged to stand by the students no matter how bad the situation became and demanded the release of the two detained students who were arrested earlier in the day.

Under the banner of the University Teachers Network Against Repression, a platform comprising public university teachers, they held the protest rally at Aparajeyo Bangla.

Photo: Anisur Rahman

The teachers strongly condemned the attacks on students in different universities in the last couple of days.

Prof Abdul Hasib Chowdhury of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology asked why the BGB was deployed at the university.

Addressing the rally, he said, "Schools, colleges, and all educational institutions have been closed. At Shahbagh, we saw the BGB patrolling."

He strongly condemned the deployment of the BGB and demanded the withdrawal of the troops.

Dhaka University Prof Kamrul Hasan said the attack on students was in no way acceptable and demanded a proper investigation into the killing of the students.

DU teacher Asif Nazrul Islam said, "Students have been labelled as Razakars. We strongly denounce it. No public university student is a Razakar now. There was only one percent Razakars in 1971, and the remaining 99 percent were freedom fighters."

He called upon the government to stop labelling students as Razakars. By terming the students Razakars, the government is actually undermining the spirit of the Liberation War.

DU Prof Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan demanded that those who were injured in the attacks by police and Chhatra League members on campuses across the country receive proper treatment.

"If needed, the university administrations must send them abroad for better treatment and provide them with financial support," he demanded.

North South University teacher Nova Ahmed, daughter of writer Humayun Ahmed, said quota reform is a logical demand.

She demanded a quick resolution to the crisis in solidarity with the students' movement.

Dhaka University's Samina Lutfa said they have rejected the decision to close the public universities by the University Grants Commission (UGC). She said the UGC has no authority to close public universities.

Earlier in the day, the teachers freed two students --Shariful Islam of the English department and Mehedi Hasan of the philosophy department -- from Shahbagh Police Station.

These students were handed over to the police by BCL men detaining them from the quota protest.