‘We should push for renewables’

"Ask For Our Planet" is a collaboration between The Daily Star and the UNDP in Bangladesh, launched for Environment Day 2024. Our goal is to connect readers with national climate champions, allowing them to ask questions about pressing environmental issues such as pollution, climate change, waste management, declining groundwater levels, and sustainability. Here, we connect readers with Professor Emeritus of BRAC University and water resource and climate change specialist Dr Ainun Nishat.

Question: What practical and effective measures can be implemented to mitigate the effects of urban heat islands and improve thermal comfort for residents in Dhaka, considering the increasing frequency and intensity of heat waves?

Asked by: Mehnaz Lameesha Rahman (Dhaka University)

Ainun Nishat: We have to understand the intensity and frequency of heatwaves in the coming years. To improve thermal comfort, the best possible way would be massive tree plantation and afforestation. If we can cover the whole country with large trees, which might take a few years, that is the best way to make all the urban areas much cooler. The heatwaves are coming from possibly Western Asia and this is a result of changes in global air circulation patterns. As such, the circulation of atmospheric air is going to change and more hot days will be coming.

What role do you envision renewable energy sources playing in Bangladesh's future, and what steps should the city take to transition towards more sustainable energy solutions?

Asked by: Nawwar Fatima Procheta (Mirpur Kalshi, Dhaka)

Ainun Nishat: Total energy production in Bangladesh per capita is still low. Therefore, mitigation should not be a target for Bangladesh. However, we should push for renewable energy by utilising the technologies that are in practice, like solar energy, and bringing in the new technologies that are emerging. One is wind energy, and technology has improved -- the wind we have should be able to provide sufficient energy. Hydrogen technology is also coming up, and energy saving should be aimed at.

Question: How can we restore the polluted Buriganga, especially considering the reduced river transportation due to the construction of the Padma Bridge? What strategies can be implemented to clean up the Buriganga and mitigate pollution effectively?

Asked By: SMM Musabbir Uddin (Segunbagicha, Dhaka)

Ainun Nishat: It is possible to restore the water quality of Buriganga and all the rivers next to major cities. We have the necessary laws and permission in our constitution. The government must take strong measures to control pollution by enforcing the 1995 Act or the 1997 Regulation. The government has sufficient instruments to control river pollution. Many of the major rivers in the industrial belts of major cities, like London, were highly polluted. Now, the Thames is clean. If they can do it, we should be able to clean the Buriganga and our river systems as well.