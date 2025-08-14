‘We reject such sweeping statements’

Editors’ Council responds to Jatiya Juboshakti’s claims against media

The Editors' Council yesterday strongly protested the "unwanted" allegations against the media made by the National Citizen Party's youth wing Jatiya Juboshakti at a programme on Sunday.

A statement, signed by the council's President Mahfuz Anam and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud, said, "We clearly reject such sweeping remarks. A majority of the print media played an extremely important role during last year's student-public uprising."

On Sunday, speakers at the National Youth Conference 2025, organised by Jatiya Juboshakti to mark International Youth Day, accused the media of "character assassination" of those involved in the July uprising.

They also said the media "acted like the mouthpiece of intelligence agencies, as it did during Sheikh Hasina's autocratic rule".

In response, the Editors' Council said editors and journalists were subjected to various forms of persecution, harassment and repression during the 15 years of Awami League rule.

"During the uprising, the media courageously brought to the public crucial reports on killings and human rights violations by state forces, internet blackouts and other critical issues."

It added that most print media fearlessly presented facts and played a key role in shaping public opinion in favour of the uprising, often working under considerable threats and intimidation.

"Even in the post-uprising period, under the interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus, most print media have continued to play a constructive role in building a democratic state, upholding the aspirations of the July uprising, and bringing the government's shortcomings before the public."

The council urged all, including Jatiya Juboshakti, to make statements that are based on facts.