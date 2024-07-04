‘We need better transport service for a better Dhaka’

Speakers tell BIP conference

Bangladesh Institute of Planners yesterday urged the government to ensure quality bus service in Dhaka to improve its position in the global liveable city index.

Dhaka has dropped two places to 168th on the Economist Group's Global Liveability Index. This decline from last year's 166th rank has placed Dhaka just above Karachi, while Kyiv, the war-torn capital of Ukraine, ranks three places higher.

The annual survey, published on June 27, assessed the liveability of 173 cities based on stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

BIP, during a press conference at its conference hall, recommended building new playgrounds and parks that are open to everyone.

BIP President Adil Mohammed Khan said the government is prioritising the infrastructure sector in the capital but the question is whether the infrastructure is in place to benefit more people.

Akhter Mahmud, former president of BIP, stressed the need for making all the ministries accountable.

BIP's other suggestions included taking effective initiatives to reduce waterlogging, and protecting waterbodies.