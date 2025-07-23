‘We must stop mob culture’

Says Tarique

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday called upon all pro-democracy stakeholders in Bangladesh to remain calm and united during the national mourning, following the aircraft crash that has plunged the country into grief.

"We must form a society based on tolerance and restraint, and thus stop divisive confrontation or mob culture," he said in a post on his verified Facebook page.

The BNP leader said there are worrying reports of members of a certain banned student organisation causing agitation between the public and the police and instigating violence.

"These groups should refrain from taking advantage of a tragic moment in Bangladesh's history for their own gain," he said.

Tarique emphasised that this is a time for collective empathy and national unity, not political opportunism.

He urged all to focus on supporting the victims and their families, helping identify the missing, and ensuring the injured receive the best possible medical care.

The BNP leader also stressed the need for a thorough and impartial investigation into the cause of the crash.

"As our hearts go out to the innocent lives lost and the families shattered, Bangladesh must remain united and face every crisis with solidarity."