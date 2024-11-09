We must protect our cultural, religious diversity: Sharmeen Murshid

Social Welfare Adviser Sharmeen Murshid, among others, holds copies of Lubna Marium-written books on Bangladesh’s intangible cultural heritage at a programme at the National Museum in Dhaka on Friday. Photo: Courtesy

Social Welfare Adviser Sharmeen Murshid emphasised the importance of protecting the cultural and religious diversity of the country at an event yesterday.

She also said a country cannot be ruled by dishonest and corrupt people.

"We believe in the cultural and religious diversity of Bangladesh, and we must protect them," Sharmeen said while inaugurating the two-year project, Implementing Community-Based Heritage Festivals in Eight Administrative Divisions of the Country, according to a media report.

The event was organised by Bangladesh National Museum.

Unesco Dhaka office in-charge Susan Vize and artistic director of Shadhona Lubna Marium spoke at the programme, which was presided over by National Museum Director General Md Ataur Rahman.

The programme unveiled four books of Lubna Marium on Bangladesh's intangible cultural heritage -- "Terracotta Tales from Somapura"; "Ras Mela: Atonement by the Sea"; "Of Myths, Monsoons and Manasa"; and "Lathikhela: Dance or Defence?".

The books were published by Shadhona.

Dhaka University Professor Niranjan Adhikari spoke about the books at the programme.

A cultural event was also held at the programme. Photo: Courtesy

Susan Vize said Unesco collaborates with both government and non-government organisations to safeguard intangible cultural heritage by engaging local leaders, art practitioners, and communities.

Lubna Marium stated that eight organisations will collaborate with eight communities to enhance their cultural heritage and build capacity to protect it.

She added, "We tend to forget the cultural and ritual diversity of Bangladesh. Our next generation should focus on the development of the country's culture."

The programme also marked International Day of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

After the inauguration ceremony, a cultural performance comprised a presentation about Baha of Santal, Sangrai of Marma, Lai Haraoba of Manipuri, Shaowner Dala of Nachari, Rash Mela of Motua, among others.