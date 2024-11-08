We must contribute to global science

Prof Yunus tells DU event

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday said the country's student-teacher community has regained their freedom of thoughts and the practice of freethinking through the student-led mass uprising.

"Along with this, we must now add the capability to contribute to global science. With high aspirations, this can be achieved through daily learning and research," he said.

He was addressing an event at Dhaka University on the centenary of the Bose-Einstein condensate.

He said the fruits of the uprising have equipped the interim government with the necessary reforms and the readiness to create the conducive environment required for this purpose.

"We need demands and suggestions from all dedicated to this cause. If we have confidence in ourselves, we can do it -- just as Bose had confidence in himself, which allowed him to write to Einstein even though he was a complete stranger."

"Always, we must nurture trust in each other, so that we don't have to go to the world, but the world comes to us," he said, adding, people must instill faith in the country's youths that "we are the world".

"Today, we are celebrating the centenary of that very aspiration."

Recalling the early days of Dhaka University and the city, Prof Yunus said the peaceful little town, the green meadows, cannot be brought back, but the glory of the university can certainly be restored in today's independent Bangladesh.

"On the centenary of the Bose-Einstein theory, we assert this with conviction," he said.

"Today, as we strive to rebuild the country through a total uprising of the student and masses and aim to re-establish the university as a place for its rightful practice, what could be a more appropriate theme for celebration than the centenary of Bose's discovery?"

"What greater tribute could there be to inspire the students, the heroes of the movement, than this?" he added.