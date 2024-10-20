We must build resistance against fascism

Prof Ali Riaz tells event

Repressive laws, a manipulated historical narrative for ideological loyalty, media alignment with regime interests, and foreign influence -- the fascist and autocratic regime in Bangladesh has lasted over 15 years based on these four pillars, said Prof Ali Riaz, head of the constitution reform committee, yesterday.

Speaking at an event "Story of Injured Poets and Writers in the July Uprising," organised by the literary magazine Kaler Dhoni in the capital, he said while the first phase of dismantling fascism has been completed, success in the second phase relies on a thorough reassessment of these factors.

The first pillar is the role of state institutions, which have enforced oppressive laws that instill a culture of fear among citizens. These laws were crafted to consolidate control and sustain the autocratic government, he explained.

The second pillar concerns the construction of ideological loyalty. He said the past regime manipulated the narrative surrounding the Liberation War, making it all about a single person.

On this issue, he expressed concern about a troubling trend among intellectuals who have accepted servitude to the past regime. He said these intellectuals rather than challenging authority, viewed their compliance with those in power as a form of achievement.

Regarding the third pillar, Prof Riaz criticised the media for failing to serve as a public institution. He attributed this failure to ownership structures prioritising business interests over media ethics. As a result, many media outlets have become instruments of regime support, undermining their original mission.

The fourth pillar involves the influence of foreign powers, which includes both incitement and support.

"We must question these influences and build resistance to protect our achievements," Ali Riaz said.

Journalist and writer Kazal Rashid Shahin said translating the aspirations of popular uprisings into reality necessitates prioritising the demands of the people.

He expressed concern over the lack of visible changes in recent months.

During the event, poets and writers injured in the July and August movements shared their experiences, and a book documenting their narratives was unveiled.

Other speakers included Mohammad Ashaduzzaman, director of the International Mother Language Institute, and Akhter Hossain, member secretary of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee.

The programme was conducted by Emran Mahfuz, editor of Kaler Dhoni.