Says mother of 25-year-old Ahsan who died from bullet wounds

A 25-year-old son fatally shot in Cox's Bazar. At least 162 lives (the actual number could be much higher) were lost when law enforcers opened fire on protesters. But these victims are not just statistics; they were children, husbands, and friends. In this report, we try to know the stories of three such names among these tragic numbers.

Hasina Begum has become numb since her eldest son, Ahsan Habib, 25, died after being shot in the neck during a clash centring the quota reform protest on July 18.

"Who will I blame for the death of my child? I am leaving it up to the Almighty to deliver justice," she kept on saying.

"Not a day goes by that we don't think of him... We miss him every day," Hasina added.

Ahsan used to work as an office assistant at a cable service centre in Cox's Bazar town to support his family.

Besides studying in pass course at Chakaria Degree College with an aim to improve his life and support his family members better.

His father, Helal Uddin, a vegetable seller and resident of Fasiakhali village under Chakaria upazila, hardly earns enough to sustain his family of six.

As such, Ahsan's contribution to the family was significant, especially since he bore the cost of education for his two younger siblings.

All hopes of the family were dashed after a bullet took Ahsan's life early on July 19.

"On July 18, a clash ensued in the evening between police and ruling Awami League activists on one side and protesters demanding quota reform on the other, near Ahsan's office in Cox's Bazar town," said his uncle Masud Siddique.

"At around 7:00pm, after hearing gunshots, Ahsan came out of his room in the office to an open space on the second floor of the building, when a bullet hit him in the neck. He was taken to Cox's Bazar General Hospital from where someone informed me over the phone," he added.

"I immediately went to the hospital, where doctors advised us to take him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital since his condition was critical. We hired an ambulance and were on the way to the hospital when he passed away around 1:00am," Masud said.

"It was a terrible blow to the family. Ahsan was not involved in any political or criminal activity. He was working hard, alongside continuing his studies, to support his family. His parents have become shell-shocked since they came to know of Ahsan's untimely demise," he added.

Contacted, Md Ziaur Rahman, deputy manager of BRB Cables in Cox's Bazar where Ahsan worked, said Ahsan was an office assistant of their organisation.