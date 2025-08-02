‘We may boycott polls if our rights overlooked’

Warns Minority Rights Movement, urges govt to act on their 8-point demand

Bangladesh's minority population could boycott the upcoming national election if their rights are not protected in the lead-up to the polls, warned the Minority Rights Movement, a platform representing minority communities.

While minority communities make up eight percent of the country's population, the group expressed concern that they may be "used for political gains only" during the election, citing silence from both the interim government and political parties on safeguarding their rights.

The remarks came during a press conference titled "The Situation of Eight Percent Population After One Year of Uprising," organised by the platform at the Jatiya Press Club in the capital.

At the event, the platform also announced the "National Minority Conference-2025", scheduled for August 22, to press home their various demands.

Sushmita Kar, a representative of the platform, said following last year's July uprising, members of minority communities took to the streets on August 9 to push for an eight-point demand. These included enacting a Minority Protection Act and a law to eliminate discrimination.

She said the demands were submitted to the interim government, and repeated pleas have been made for their

implementation. Several minority rights organisations also expressed solidarity with these demands.

However, Sushmita noted that the interim government formed the National Consensus Commission without including any representatives from minority communities.

"Consensus cannot be reached under this commission since it is not inclusive," she said, adding that no political party has raised any questions over this exclusion.

"It is quite disappointing for us to wonder whether the political parties are only thinking of using the eight percent [population] as a vote bank, or whether they are genuinely concerned about our rights," she said.

Sushmita said although two advisers in the interim government represent minority communities, they have remained silent on issues affecting the minorities, which is disheartening.

Sushmita stressed that minorities are now more aware of their rights and warned that if the interim government or political parties fail to address their concerns before the election, the eight percent population could boycott the polls.

At the press conference, Torun Roy, the platform's northern unit representative, alleged that political parties still lack genuine commitment to upholding minority rights.

He read out the eight-point demand, which also includes the formation of a minority affairs ministry and a minority commission.

He also called for the trial and punishment of those responsible for communal violence, along with compensation and rehabilitation for victims.

Other demands include upgrading the existing religious welfare trusts for Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists into full-fledged foundations; enacting laws to recover and protect Debottor (religious endowment) properties; and ensuring full implementation of the Vested Property Return (Amendment) Act-2013. The platform also demanded an extension of the Durga Puja holiday to five days.