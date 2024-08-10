We have to stand the way Abu Sayed stood: Yunus

He says after meeting Sayed's family members

Chief Adviser to the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus today urged the people of the country to stand the way Abu Sayed stood during the recent protest.

"We have to stand the way Abu Sayed stood… Abu Sayed's mother is everyone's mother. We have to protect her, protect her sisters, protect her brothers. Everyone has to do it together," he told reporters after meeting with Sayed's family members in Rangpur's Pirganj upazila.

Prof Yunus said that the responsibility of building a new Bangladesh is of every Bangladeshis.

"We will remember him (Abu Sayed) through this. Therefore, we should ensure that we do the work (needed)," he said.

"Abu Sayed is no longer a member of just one family. He is the child of all families in Bangladesh. The children who will grow up and attend school and college will know about Abu Sayed and will say to themselves, 'I too will fight for justice.' Abu Sayed is now in every home," Yunus added.

The chief adviser highlighted that unity binds the whole country. "In Bangladesh, regardless of nationality or religion, everyone's child is Abu Sayed. Whether it is a Hindu family, a Muslim family, or a Buddhist family, Abu Sayed is the child of every home. So, please ensure that there is no disturbance anywhere."

"We all are children of this soil. Protecting the children of this land, regardless of nationality or religion, is our duty. We must ensure this," he said.

He further said, "There is only one Bangladesh. This is Abu Sayed's Bangladesh, where there is no discrimination. I request you all, wherever you are, to protect everyone."

Around 10:50am, a helicopter carrying Yunus landed at Bangladesh Marine Academy in Pirganj.

Later, he went to the house of Abu Sayed and consoled the bereaved family members.

Abu Sayed was killed in police firing during the quota protests on July 16.