We have friends, not lords abroad: Quader

When a foreign master of BNP was plotting to foil the national election, a friendly country stood firmly by Bangladesh, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday.

"We do not have any masters abroad, rather we have friends. It's BNP who has a master… who advocates for BNP. Our friend is the tested friend of 1971," said Quader.

He was speaking at a discussion marking Genocide Day held in front of the AL headquarters in the capital's Gulistan.

While addressing the event, Quader blamed BNP for the lack of recognition of March 25 genocide.

"They(BNP) are agents of Pakistan, because of them we did not receive the recognition of genocide. We did not get our fair dues from Pakistan. They(Pakistan) did not take back their citizens who have been a burden on our shoulders for a long time," said Quader.

"Pakistan has never expressed regret for the 1971 genocide," he added.

Quader said BNP is still daydreaming of coming back to power.

Addressing Mirza Fakhrul [Secretary General of BNP], Quader said, 'Mirza Fakhrul held a rally of freedom fighters at Nayapaltan today(yesterday). I want to ask him, where were you in 1971? Where did you get your training from? In which sector did you fight?Their(BNP's) liberation war rally is fake, it is a rally of fake freedom fighters."