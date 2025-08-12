‘We hanged Razakars, we’ll hang them too’

Hasina told then DU VC about July protesters; phone call transcript read out at ICT-1

In an audio conversation on July 14 last year with then Dhaka University vice-chancellor ASM Maksud Kamal, deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina likened the protesters to "Razakars" and said they would meet the same fate as those executed for 1971 war crimes.

ICT Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam read out the transcribed conversation at the International Crimes Tribunal-1 yesterday during the first hearing in a case over the killing of six people in police firing in the capital's Chankharpul area on August 5.

According to the transcription, Hasina told the DU VC: "They [the protesters] want to become Razakars, don't they? Then they're all Razakars. What a strange country we live in. We've already hanged the Razakars, and now we'll do the same to them…"

At one point in the conversation, Maksud warned Hasina that thousands of students with sticks had gathered on the campus, attacking Chhatra League members and threatening to attack his residence. He requested enhanced security and promised to identify protest leaders and expel them once the situation calmed.

This is the second case over crimes against humanity during the July uprising to be tried at ICT-1.

The eight accused in the case are former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman; then DMP joint commissioner Sudip Kumar Chakraborty; former additional deputy commissioner Shah Alam Mohammad Akhtarul Islam; former assistant commissioner (Ramna zone) Mohammad Imrul; then inspector (operations) of Shahbagh Police Station Arshad Hossain; and former constables Sujon, Imaz Hossain, and Nasirul Islam.

Arshad, Sujon, Imaz, and Nasirul, who are in custody, were present in court, while the rest, including Habibur, are absconding.

Tajul also told the tribunal that a secret "core committee" meeting at the then home minister's residence decided to open fire on unarmed protesters. Habibur ordered the shooting via wireless communication, while Sudip oversaw the firing and ordered killings.

Following the orders, ADC Akhtarul instructed police to open fire in Chankharpul on August 5 around 12:32pm. AC Imrul and Inspector Arshad encouraged subordinates, and constables Sujon, Imaz, and Nasirul fired Chinese rifles at peaceful protesters, killing six.

Two video clips of the shooting were played in court, watched in pin-drop silence by everyone present, including the accused.

The footage showed Sujon, Imaz, and Nasirul firing at protesters heading from Chankharpul toward the Central Shaheed Minar. The policemen were seen kneeling or lying on the ground while aiming at protesters. ADC Akhtarul was visible on site, giving orders to shoot.

FATHER OF SLAIN STUDENT TESTIFIES

At the beginning of the hearing before the three-member tribunal, led by Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder, Tajul first read out a letter by one of the victims -- 17-year-old student Shahariar Khan Anas -- written to his mother before he was killed in police firing in Chankharpul.

"Ma, if I don't come back alive, don't grieve, be proud," Anas wrote before leaving their Gandaria home in Dhaka on August 5 to join the "March to Dhaka" programme during last year's uprising.

Before he could return, Anas became one of the six victims killed in Chankharpul that day.

His father, Shahriar Khan Palash, recounted the events while giving his testimony before the court yesterday.

The first prosecution witness, the grieving father said a policeman knelt down and shot Anas in an alley near Chankharpul. After watching video footage, he learned the shooter was constable Sujon.

At the start of his testimony, Palash pointed to the four accused in the dock, his voice choked as he said, "Why are the accused sitting? They should be standing."

Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder replied, "This is an international court. Here, we follow international standards. Until the crimes are proven against the accused, they are innocent in our eyes."

Palash said, "Anas left home around 8:30am. His mother received a call from an unknown person around 1:30pm, identifying himself as a protester and asking us to rush to Mitford Hospital. Anas's grandfather, my wife, and I went there and saw my son's bloody, lifeless body on a stretcher.

"The doctors there were reluctant to perform a post-mortem, so we took his body back to Gandaria and buried him after a Namaz-e-Janaza at Dhupkhola field. Another victim's janaza was also held there and both bodies were buried after prayers."

He added that his son was laid to rest with the honour of a martyr.

Naming the eight accused for the killing of his son, Palash demanded justice, calling for their execution and for the punishment of all those responsible for killing and injuring July protesters.

After his statement was recorded, the defence counsels for four accused in custody and state defence for four absconding accused cross-examined him. They claimed their clients were innocent and that the witness was lying.

Palash denied the allegation, insisting he was telling the truth.