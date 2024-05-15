We don’t care about sanction or visa policy

Says Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said the government does not care about any sanctions or visa policies from the US.

"We don't care about visa policy and sanctions," Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said while replying to a query from a journalist at his Secretariat office.

He said Donald Lu is a US assistant secretary of state, not even the foreign minister. "Why would Bangladesh make a fuss about him?"

The minister said Lu has come to Bangladesh because it is necessary for him.

"In a relationship, discussions are held on different aspects of it. They are here to do that. We did not invite him," Quader said.

Donald Lu arrived in Dhaka yesterday morning on a two-day visit to strengthen bilateral cooperation and demonstrate US support for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.