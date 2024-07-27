‘We condemn crackdown on student protesters’

Say Bangladeshi communication scholars in North America

Fifty academicians, under the banner of Bangladeshi Communication Scholars in North America (BCSNA), have expressed deep concern over the "government's crackdown on student protesters in Bangladesh".

In a statement yesterday, they expressed solidarity with students protesting against the discriminatory quota system in government jobs and demanded justice for the deaths of unarmed civilians.

They also called for a cessation of ongoing legal harassment.

BCSNA supports the student community's calls for broader political reforms and holding perpetrators accountable, the statement reads.

Although the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the students' demands, its implementation is pending. The protesters, who began their peaceful advocacy in mid-July, faced severe repression from the government, the platform said.

According to a BBC report, police responded with "shotgun fire, tear gas, and sound grenades," resulting in nearly 200 student deaths and thousands of injuries, they claimed.

The platform condemned the imposition of curfew and internet shutdowns–which they believe resulted in a total communication blackout.

BCSNA highlighted the historical significance of student movements in Bangladesh, noting students' role in the 1952 Language Movement and the 1971 War for Liberation.

The current protests continue this legacy, now focusing on broader issues of autocratic oppression, corruption, and social injustices, BCSNA said.

The BCSNA strongly criticised the government's handling of the protests and urged the international community to pressure the Bangladeshi government to stop the violence. They called for the resignation of responsible officials and demanded justice for the student protestors.

The signatories include Anis Rahman, faculty at the department of communication in University of Washington, Khairul Islam, faculty at communication studies in State University of New York, Fahmidul Haq, faculty at Bard NYC Bard College, Najifa Farhat, PhD researcher/Graduate student at journalism department in University of Montana, Priyanka Kundu, PhD researcher/Graduate student at Communication department in University of Illinois Chicago, among others.