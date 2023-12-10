Sultana Kamal tells discussion on fight against corruption

The culture of impunity and growing lack of accountability in the country are posing an alarming threat to the freedom of speech and expression, said rights activist Sultana Kamal yesterday.

She made the remark at a discussion titled "Media, Freedom of Expression and Investigative Journalism: A Perspective on Bangladesh", organised by Transparency International Bangladesh at its Dhanmondi office marking International Anti-Corruption Day.

Sultana Kamal, also chairperson of the TIB's Board of Trustees, said currently a large number of people are imprisoned without any trials, although there is no space left in jail.

A country can never become developed and prosperous by suppressing dissenting opinions. — Iftekharuzzaman TIB executive director

"In a country where there is such impunity, this will be the fate of freedom of speech," she said. Despite the challenges, she urged journalists to remain honest and united to uphold their rights.

"We cannot give up," she added.

Zafar Sadiq, assistant coordinator at TIB, presented an article on the topic.

Addressing the programme, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said a country can never become developed and prosperous by suppressing dissenting opinions.

"Democracy or development, which comes first? We are caught in a question between these two. But actually, they complement each other," he said.

"If you want any meaningful development for the sake of people, then you have to ensure democracy," he said.

"Only by ensuring press freedom, freedom of expression, speech, and thoughts of people, you can make a development meaningful," he added.

Beside the discussion, three journalists and a television programme were conferred awards for winning the TIB's "Anti-Corruption Investigative Journalism Award-2023" for their significant role in investigative reporting on corruption.

They were: Shariful Islam, chief reporter of Ekushey Patrika (local newspaper/online category); Zahid Hasan Shakil, Savar correspondent of Daily Kaler Kantho (national newspaper category); Hasan Misbah, senior reporter of Independent Television (electronic media report category); and Independent TV's programme 'Taalash' (electronic media documentary category).

Iftekharuzzaman handed over crests and certificates among the winners.

TIB introduced the awards in 1999.