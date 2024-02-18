Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Feb 18, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Feb 18, 2024 03:09 AM

Bangladesh

We can still limit temperature rise to 1.5°C: Saber

UNB, Dhaka
Sun Feb 18, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Feb 18, 2024 03:09 AM

The window to limit temperature rise to 1.5°C is still open, said Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Saber Hossain Chowdhury yesterday.

"Climate change is an existential threat, but we have not yet entered the era of overshoot," he said.

Saber said this while speaking at the Munich Security Conference held yesterday in a panel titled "The unavoidable master risk? Addressing climate overshoot". He urged the developed world to honour climate commitments.

"If emissions peak by 2025, are halved by 2030, and we achieve net zero by 2050, then the worst impacts of climate change can still be avoided," he said. Saber said climate change is already exacerbating the existing social, economic, and geopolitical vulnerabilities, putting national peace and stability at risk.

He also said climate change is already causing more frequent and extreme weather events, which are leading to the displacement of people. By 2050, an estimated 13.3 million people in Bangladesh will be displaced by climate change, making it the country's number one driver of internal migration.

