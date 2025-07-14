WDB launches eviction drive in Chattogram

The Water Development Board (WDB) has reclaimed over 10 acres of government land on the first day of an eviction drive in Chattogram, as part of an effort to recover nearly 40 acres of land allegedly encroached upon by influential individuals and institutions.

The operation began yesterday morning in the Uttar Kattoli area, backed by the district administration and law enforcement agencies.

Officials said several illegal structures, including a mini stadium, two covered van yards, and 25 shops, were demolished during the daylong drive.

"This marks a significant success on the first day alone," said Shawkat Ibne Saheed, executive engineer of WDB Chattogram.

Three executive magistrates -- Hussain Muhammad (Kattoli Circle), Farishta Karim (Patenga Circle), and Md Moinul Hasan (Deputy Commissioner's office) -- are supervising the three-day operation.

The targeted land lies along a coastal stretch from North Halishahar to Bangla Bazar in Uttar Kattoli.

According to WDB sources, the area has seen rampant encroachment by private businesses and politically linked individuals over the years.