WB to provide $3b this fiscal for reforms

The World Bank has pledged $3 billion this fiscal year to support Bangladesh's reform agenda, said the interim government.

The commitment was made yesterday in a meeting with Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to the interim government, by a six-member WB mission led by South Asia regional director Mathew Verghis.

The mission arrived in Dhaka on Sunday on a three-day visit to discuss a financial sector project under preparation and the priorities in financial sector reforms.

Of the commitments, $2 billion is a fresh loan to support critical reforms, flood response, better air quality and health. The Washington-based multilateral lender would repurpose about an extra $1 billion from its existing programmes in consultation with the government.

"We would like to support you as fast as possible and as much as possible," said WB Country Director Abdoulaye Seck, according to a press statement issued by the chief advisor's office.

Yunus told Seck that the bank must have the flexibility to fund Bangladesh's reforms and help restart a new journey after 15 years of "extreme misgovernance".

"Out of these ashes, we have to build new structures -- we need a big push," Yunus told Seck.

Completion of the reforms would be "critically important" for Bangladesh and its young people, including the two million people who are joining the job market every year, Seck said.

At the meeting, Yunus asked the WB to lend its technical support to recover billions of dollars siphoned off from Bangladesh by corrupt individuals during the Awami League's 15-year tenure.

"You have the tech to bring back stolen assets," Yunus said, adding that the country would also need the bank's expertise to build "a zero-corruption Bangladesh".

Seck has agreed to help Bangladesh bring back the stolen money.

The WB would also like to help Bangladesh with data transparency, data integrity, digitalisation of tax collection and financial sector reforms, according to the press statement.

"Bangladesh can't afford to lose this once in a lifetime opportunity to fix its institutions and undertake major reforms. Once we lose it, it will never come back," Yunus said.

Meanwhile, finance advisor Salehuddin Ahmed said the WB has responded positively to Bangladesh's request for immediate budget support to boost the country's foreign currency reserves.

"We will now discuss the conditions. We told them to put the conditions in line with our ability to implement," said Salehuddin.

The WB mission also met with the finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed yesterday and the Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur on Sunday.

During the meeting with Mansur, the WB mission proposed $1 billion as budget support for banking sector reforms: $750 million would be a policy-based loan and $250 million for investment purposes, according to BB officials.