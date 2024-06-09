‘WB loan for Rohingyas won’t solve crisis’

Speakers say it will make country more debt-ridden

The World Bank loan that is being provided for projects involving Rohingyas and host communities means the country will be more debt-ridden, said civil society groups at a rally yesterday.

When there is no option but to repatriate the around one million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhashanchar, the WB loan will intensify the crisis of Bangladesh, which is already debt-ridden, they said.

Nine civic and development organisations organised the human chain and rally in front of Jatiya Press Club.

Recently, Ecnec approved two projects involving Tk 8,483 crore. Here, WB will provide Tk 7,720 crore ($700 million) -- Tk 4,475 crore in loan and Tk 3,244 crore in grants.

Civil society groups said there has been no repatriation in the last seven years, while funds for Rohingyas are also dwindling. The WB loan, instead of just grant, does not ensure justice for the people of Bangladesh.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, chief moderator of EquityBD, said, "When Bangladesh asked for assistance in the development of local communities affected by the Rohingya crisis, WB offered a loan. Since Bangladesh is not responsible for the Rohingya crisis, it must not take loans."

EquityBD Secretariat Coordinator Mustafa Kamal Akand said the per capita fund allocated for Rohingya population has already dropped from $12 to $8.

"However, international organisations are not reducing management costs accordingly. It must be reduced immediately or this crisis will become extreme," he said.

Omor Farooq Bhuiya of Bangladesh Civil Society Organization Process said per capita debt of the people of Bangladesh is $580 and increasing the debt means putting the next generation in debt before they are born.