Waterlogging, potholes plague Ashkona road

Due to years of neglect, this road adjacent to the water pump in the capital’s Ashkona remains full of potholes and gets submerged in stagnant water, even after light rain, causing suffering to residents. Photo: Star

With her seven-year-old daughter, Mariam Begum, 32, was heading to school on a rickshaw along the road adjacent to the water pump at Ashkona in the capital's Uttara.

As they reached the pump, their rickshaw overturned into a waterlogged crater, leaving both of them seriously injured.

Bystanders pulled them out of the knee-deep water and took them to a nearby pharmacy for first aid.

Such incidents have become common in the area.

Residents are frequently injured on this stretch. Locals say the road has turned into a "death trap", with accidents occurring daily.

One resident claimed that a schoolgirl was electrocuted after falling into a ditch, although she survived after being taken to a hospital.

Despite repeated complaints, authorities have yet to begin repair work.

The road, used daily by hundreds of commuters, remains full of potholes and submerged in stagnant water, even after light rain.

Residents say it has been in this condition for over seven years.

Although development work was supposed to be completed three years ago, not a single step has been taken. According to locals, just one hour of rain makes the road unusable for more than two weeks.

"No one from the city corporation has even come to inspect the area. Had they visited, they would have seen our suffering," said Sumon Mia, a grocery store owner in the area.

Sanchita Mallic, another resident, said, "It becomes very difficult to get ambulance service, especially during the monsoon, as the road goes completely underwater."

The road falls under the jurisdiction of Dhaka North City Corporation.

Former councillor of Ward 49, Anisur Rahman Naim, was responsible for the area until he went into hiding after August 5.

Residents alleged that they were harassed when seeking help from him. After the appointment of the DNCC administrator, the situation remained unchanged.

Contacted, Khondoker Mahbub Alam, superintending engineer (civil) of DNCC's Traffic Engineering Circle, said the city corporation had already issued a tender to repair the road and assigned the project to the army.

Asked about the delay, Alam said, "The project director assured me that work would start soon. If needed, we will formally write to him again."

Lt Col Md Masud, the project director, said he visited the site last Thursday and found the drainage system near the road had collapsed, causing water to remain stagnant over a 150-foot stretch.

"I recently took responsibility. After visiting the area, I contacted DNCC and asked them to clear the drainage so the condition can improve slightly," he added.

"We may start repair work after the monsoon. If we start now, it will worsen the suffering of commuters. In the meantime, we plan to sit with DNCC again and coordinate with other relevant agencies," he also said.

During a visit to the area on Monday, auto-rickshaws, pickup vans, and private cars were seen struggling to pass through the waterlogged, pothole-ridden stretch near Ashkona Bazar.

The road resembled a waterbody.

Parents taking their children to school were seen getting off rickshaws and wading through water along the roadside to avoid deeper sections. Shops on both sides of the 300-yard stretch were closed due to the waterlogging, and the entire road was almost unusable.

Standing beside the road, another resident, Nasrin Akhter, said, "Our lives have become a curse because of this road. It feels like we committed a sin by building homes here."

Asked about the delay in the army-led work, Director of Inter-Services Public Relations Lt Col Sami-Ud-Daula Chowdhury said the army usually completes such projects swiftly.

"Work on the Ashkona water pump road will begin very soon. We have discussed the matter with relevant officials and are hopeful the public suffering will soon come to an end," he said.