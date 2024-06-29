Waterlogged Kulaura Health Complex: Walkway brings relief to patients, visitors

Persistent rain in Kulaura of Moulvibazar district has left the upazila health complex severely flooded over the past 15 days.

The entire area is now waterlogged, causing immense hardship for patients and their families.

In response to this crisis, a group of volunteers took swift action and constructed a temporary 250-foot walkway in front of the hospital. This initiative has greatly alleviated the suffering of those affected, earning widespread praise from locals.

Three traders of Kulaura took the initiative to construct the makeshift platform on the upazila health complex premises.

They are Atiqur Rahman Akhoi, Iqbal Hossain Sumon and Abdul Qayyum.

Seeing their initiative, members of some social organisations also came forward with support. The long walkway was built with everyone's efforts, said locals.

Dipak Biswas, a relative of a patient, said he was regularly getting sick after having to cross knee-deep dirty water in the hospital yard. If he crossed using a rickshaw, then he had to pay triple the regular fare. However, this platform has alleviated the issue.

Mifta Mia, a resident of East Karergram area, said her grandson was admitted to the hospital due to pneumonia. It was difficult for her to travel to the hospital amidst flooding for over five days.

Now, she is able to visit her grandson without any challenges.

Another patient's relative, Husna Begum said her daughter was under treatment in the hospital for four days. She had already spent excessive rickshaw fare a few times to visit her daughter. However, construction of the platform spared her further unncessary expenses.

Atiqur Rahman Akhoi said the walkway was built voluntarily.

By doing this, people's suffering was reduced to some extent.

Even during the flood of 2022, the traders association took the same initiative in this hospital, he added.

Dr Ferdous Akhtar, upazila health and family planning officer in Kulaura, said as the hospital premises is about one and a half feet lower than the main road, waterlogging occurs even if it rains a little.

In the last financial year, a proposal was sent to the ministry through the health engineering department to raise the drain and road in front of the hospital, but it was not addressed, she said.

The matter has been informed to the local lawmaker, she added.