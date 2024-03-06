Waterbodies in capital facing extinction

Says LGRD minister

Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives (LGRD) Minister Tazul Islam admitted in parliament yesterday that waterbodies in the densely populated Dhaka city are on the verge of extinction.

The minister came up with the statement while replying to a query from ruling Awami League MP Morshed Alam from Noakhali-2.

In his question, Morshed wanted to know whether the government would take any measures to increase the number of water reservoirs, which are shrinking.

Tazul responded by saying that, under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's directive, efforts are being made to revive Dhaka's waterbodies. The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), the two city corporations, and the Dhaka deputy commissioner are actively working to carry out these initiatives.

The minister added that efforts are underway to renovate canals and free them from grabbers to expand the availability of water sources.

While replying to another query of AL MP Nizam Uddin Hazari from Feni-2, Tazul said no sustainable or coordinated programme was taken by the two city corporations to resolve the waterlogging in the capital.

In response to a question from independent MP Saiful Islam of Dhaka-19, the minister said that Dhaka Wasa currently has 40 water supply vehicles and that there are plans to buy an additional seven.