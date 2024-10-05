Water vessel operations suspended in coastal areas due to inclement weather

Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Oct 5, 2024 01:29 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 5, 2024 01:53 PM

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has suspended vessel operations in coastal areas across the country due to adverse weather conditions, following the issuance of local cautionary signal No 3 at the seaports.

All vessels operating from Dhaka to Hatia, Betua, Khepupara, Char Montaz, Rangabali, and Monpura have been ordered to halt the services until further notice for the safety of passengers and their belongings.

Ehteshamul Parvez, public relations officer of BIWTA, confirmed the suspension today.

