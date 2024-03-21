Water seeping from ceiling halts SC proceedings

Water seeped through the ceiling of the Supreme Court building and fell on the judges' seats this morning, disrupting judicial proceedings of the Appellate Division for around 20 minutes.

Around 9:40am today, five judges of the Appellate Division including Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan took their seats at courtroom-1 and started hearing and disposing of the cases as usual.

Around 10:00am, one of the judges saw water seeping through the ceiling and falling on his seat and reported the matter to his bench officer.

Then, all the judges including the chief justice left their seats in courtroom-1 and went to the khas kamra, our court correspondent reports.

Being informed, the court officials rushed there and repaired the ceiling temporarily.

Around 10:20am, the judges returned to their seats at the courtroom, resumed proceedings and continued it until break time began around 11:00am.

When the 30-minute break ended, all the judges of the Appellate Division headed by the chief justice took their seats again at the same courtroom, and started the judicial proceedings, High Court Division Registrar Md Mashiar Rahman told The Daily Star.