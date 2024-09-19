Water recedes, silt emerges

Post-flood sand deposits render Moulvibazar croplands unfit for cultivation

Recent floods triggered by heavy rains and onrush of upstream water from India left farmers devastated in Moulvibazar.

The floodwaters breached embankments on Manu, Juri, Kushiyara and Dhalai rivers, inundating vast stretches of croplands in the district, and depositing a thick layer of sand and silt on croplands in different areas, leaving the farmers unable to resume cultivation as the waters receded.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension in Moulvibazar, the floodwaters damaged crops, including Aus paddy, Aman seedbeds, and vegetables, across more than 15,000 hectares of agricultural land in the district.

The financial loss sustained due to the damages has been estimated around Tk 250 crore, affecting 42,000 farmers.

Visiting low-lying areas such as Chaiyakhali, Keolar and Patanushar haors (swamps) in Kamalganj upazila, this correspondent saw vast stretches of croplands buried under layers of sand and silt following the flood.

Habibur Rahman, 40, a sharecropper from South Golerhaur village in Kamalganj, said floodwater not only damaged his Aman paddy saplings on nearly 1.8 acres of land, but also deposited a thick layer of sand, leaving the land unsuitable for cultivation.

"I am passing sleepless nights wondering how I am going to resume cultivation on my land with sand piled up all over it. I am worried that the land will not be cultivable for next few years," said Shahjahan, 55, a farmer from Konagaon village.

Mobarak Hossain, whose had cultivated tomato on his land in Madhavpur union, shared similar plight.

Paddy farmers, whose lands still remain cultivable, are trying to collect Aman seedlings to resume paddy cultivation. However, the seedlings have become scarce, thereby compelling them to buy those at inflated prices from neighbouring upazilas.

"Due to sand and silt deposits on croplands, paddy cultivation is no longer feasible, at least not in the ongoing season, in many areas of the upazila," said Jayant Kumar Roy, upazila agriculture officer in Kamalganj.

Samsuddin Ahmed, deputy director of DAE in Moulvibazar, said they have surveyed the affected lands and informed higher authorities regarding measures to compensate the affected farmers.