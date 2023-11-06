Water lorry torched in Bogura

A water lorry was set on fire on the Bogura-Rangpur highway in Bogura's Shajahanpur upazila this morning, on the second day of the countrywide blockade called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

A group of unidentified arsonists torched the truck used for the under-construction four-lane road at Betghari area of the highway around 11:00am, reports our local correspondent.

Eyewitnesses and lorry driver Hafizur Rahman said the vehicle was parked on the side of the highway and suddenly, 11-12 youths came and set fire to the lorry by hurling a petrol bomb.

Later, police and locals doused the fire. The truck's engine and driver chamber were burnt, said Hafizur.​