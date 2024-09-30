Water level in Jamuna swells but remains below danger level

Water levels of the Jamuna river increased at all 10 points in the 24 hours till 9:00am today, but still remain below the danger level, according to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).

In Kazipur point, the Jamuna swelled by 59 centimetres during the same period and was flowing 253cm below the danger level at 9:00am, FFWC said in its latest bulletin.

Elsewhere, the river swelled by 58cm and 57cm respectively in Jagannathganj and Sirajganj points and was flowing 217cm and 238cm below the danger level.

According to the bulletin, all of the country's rivers including Brahmaputra, Padma and Meghna were flowing below the danger level this morning.

However, water level increased in Padma at all four points, Brahmaputra at three out of four points, and Meghna at two out of six points. The Ganges saw water level decreased at all four points during the period.

Meanwhile, the Teesta's water level in the northern region decreased at both Dalia and Kaunia points during the period and was flowing at "warning level" or 45cm and 5cm below the danger level.