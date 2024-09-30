Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 30, 2024 01:23 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 01:27 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Water level in Jamuna swells but remains below danger level

Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 30, 2024 01:23 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 01:27 PM
File photo

Water levels of the Jamuna river increased at all 10 points in the 24 hours till 9:00am today, but still remain below the danger level, according to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).

In Kazipur point, the Jamuna swelled by 59 centimetres during the same period and was flowing 253cm below the danger level at 9:00am, FFWC said in its latest bulletin.

Elsewhere, the river swelled by 58cm and 57cm respectively in Jagannathganj and Sirajganj points and was flowing 217cm and 238cm below the danger level.

According to the bulletin, all of the country's rivers including Brahmaputra, Padma and Meghna were flowing below the danger level this morning.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

However, water level increased in Padma at all four points, Brahmaputra at three out of four points, and Meghna at two out of six points. The Ganges saw water level decreased at all four points during the period.

Meanwhile, the Teesta's water level in the northern region decreased at both Dalia and Kaunia points during the period and was flowing at "warning level" or 45cm and 5cm below the danger level.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

চাকরিতে প্রবেশের বয়স বাড়ানোর আন্দোলনে পুলিশের টিয়ারগ্যাস, সাউন্ড গ্রেনেড

চাকরিতে প্রবেশের বয়সসীমা ৩০ বছর থেকে বাড়িয়ে ৩৫ বছর করার দাবিতে আন্দোলনকারীদের ছত্রভঙ্গ করতে পুলিশ টিয়ারগ্যাস ব্যবহার করে।

৫ মিনিট আগে
|ব্যাংক

ব্যাংকের ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ ঋণ বেড়ে ৪ লাখ ৭৫ হাজার কোটি টাকা

৩১ মিনিট আগে