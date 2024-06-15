Water level of 26 rivers rising

Flood, erosion fear grip shoal residents in Lalmonirhat, Kurigram

Water level of 26 rivers including the Brahmaputra, Teesta and Dharla is rising in Kurigram and Lalmonirhat districts following rain and flow of upstream waters.

Many low-lying areas and shoals in the districts have already become inundated since yesterday morning, even as the water level has yet to cross the danger level.

The residents of the riverbank and shoal areas are living amid fear of flooding and erosion.

According to officials of the Water Development Board, the water level of Teesta has increased by 30cm and was flowing around 85cm below danger level at Doani Point of Teesta Barrage in Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat yesterday morning.

Meanwhile Dharla's water level rose by 29cm at Shimulbari point of Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila and was flowing 180cm below the danger line, and Brahmaputra was flowing 169cm below the danger level at Chilmari Point in Kurigram.

"Teesta's water started entering the houses in our village this [Friday] afternoon. The yards and tube-well are now submerged under water. If water level rises more, we would have to move elsewhere for shelter," said Achiya Bewa, 67, of Gobordhan shoal under Aditmari upazila of Lalmonirhat.

Sohrab Hossain, 60, of the same village echoed her.

Shunil Kumar, executive engineer of BWDB in Lalmonirhat, said, "The water level may rise further but for now there is no threat of flooding. Since the Brahmaputra river is flowing below the danger level in downstream, Teesta's water is receding rapidly."