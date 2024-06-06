Water hyacinth invasion hampers boat service

A boat lying idle as boat services from Gosinga Ghat in Gazipur’s Sreepur upazila remain suspended for the last couple of weeks due to excessive presence of water hyacinth on a portion of the Shitalakkhya river. Photo: Star

Boat services from different local ghats in Sreepur upazila have been completely stopped as a vast portion of the Shitalakkhya river has become filled with water hyacinth due to lack of proper maintenance.

As a result, several thousand people, especially RMG workers and students of different institutions, of several villages in the upazila have been suffering immensely to reach their destinations for nearly two months.

Villagers said due to suspension of boat service from Gosinga Ghat students of Sreepur Freedom Fighter Rahmat Ali Government College, Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Degree College and Sreepur Khojekhani Girls' High School have to face serious difficulties while going to and from their educational institutions.

The closure has not only increased the transportation cost for local residents but also pushed many jobless boatmen to utmost poverty.

During a recent visit to different boat ghats this correspondent saw many boats lying idle at Gosinga and Dardaria Ghats as boat services from those terminals have been completely suspended due to excessive presence of water hyacinth on a vast portion of the Shitalakkhya river.

Moreover, auto-rickshaw stands on both sides of the river are also closed in absence of regular passengers.

Abu Bakar Siddique, assistant professor at Sreepur Freedom Fighter Rahmat Ali Government College, said many students from different villages, especially Dardaria, Rayed and Amraid villages and adjacent Kapasia upazila, who studies at the institution, have to cross the Shitalakkhya river while coming to and from the college.

But, due to suspension of boat services they have been facing serious difficulties for the last couple of weeks, he said.

Abdul Barek, a resident of Mahtabpur village in Kapasia upazila, said earlier many water vessels used to ply the Shitalakkhya river round the year.

But movement of different water vessels is completely stopped now as part of the river has been filled due to rapid growth of water hyacinth, he said.

While talking, Russell Mia, Jewel Mia and Nasir Mia, vegetable vendors at Boromi Bazar, said they have been selling different perishable items for the last couple of years.

But due to suspension of boat services they have been struggling to make a good profit from selling the items now.

Boatman Nurul Islam of Bhitipara village said he has been going through severe hardship due to closure of boat services from different ghats along the Shitalakkhya river.

About eighty to ninety kilometres area, stretching from Boroni to Narsingdi's Charsundor, have been filled with water hyacinth, hampering movement of different water vessels, he added.