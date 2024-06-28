Water hyacinth clogs canal

Locals suffer as boat service disrupted

Residents in Barguna's Taltali upazila are struggling to commute as boat services on Kachupatra Canal have remained halted since May 26, due to water hyacinth.

The 300-foot-wide, 50-kilometre-long canal used to connect Payra and Andharmanik rivers, while flowing through Amtali and Taltali, until it became a closed waterbody, with embankments built on both ends around 20 years back, said locals.

Due to lack of water flow, there is often an overgrowth of water hyacinths in the canal. During the dry season, locals remove hyacinths to allow movement of boats at Betmore Kheya-ghat in Badurgachha area of Sharikkhali union.

Locals said people from around 10 villages in the area, including more than 200 students, use the boat service to commute to neighbouring Chakamaia union.

"With boat service halted, locals now have to travel an extra 20-25km and spend Tk 100-150 more to reach Kalapara town," said Abdul Barek, a local.

"A permanent bridge would reduce our suffering," he added.

Mansura Akhtar, a fifth grader, said, "We have no school in our village, so we cross the canal using boats to attend Chakamaia Government Primary School. Now, we are struggling to attend classes on time."

Farooq Khan, chairman of Sharikkhali Union Parishad, said, "The canal is too wide for a bamboo bridge. So, boats were the only means to cross the canal."

Contacted, Sifat Anayar Tumpa, UNO of Taltali upazila, said the local UP chairman has been asked to take steps to remove water hyacinths from the canal to resume boat services. "Arrangements will be made regarding construction of a bridge after discussion with authorities later," she added.