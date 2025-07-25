Water crisis hampers jute harvest in Rangpur

Thousands of farmers across the Rangpur region are unable to harvest their mature jute crops due to a severe water crisis, as a prolonged dry spell and scant rainfall have left local water bodies nearly dry.

With no water available for retting, fully grown jute plants are lying idle in the fields, raising serious concerns among growers and jeopardising the timely transplantation of aman paddy during the peak season.

Jute is one of the major crops in five districts of the region -- Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Rangpur, Gaibandha, and Nilphamari. Traditionally, by early July, rivers, canals, ponds, and other water bodies fill up, providing suitable conditions for retting. But this year's scenario is starkly different.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), jute has been cultivated on 48,457 hectares in the Rangpur region this year -- about 7,000 hectares less than last year. The production target is set at 1,09,000 tonnes of jute fibre.

Subal Chandra Roy, in-charge of the Rajarhat Agricultural Weather Observatory, said rainfall in June this year was only 354 millimetres, compared to 750 millimetres during the same month last year. From July 1 to July 20, the recorded rainfall was just 65 millimetres -- a sharp drop from 825 millimetres during the same period last year.

"It costs around Tk 2,000 to Tk 2,500 to produce one maund of jute fibre. Any profit comes mainly from the jute sticks. Earlier, we used to ret jute in local ponds and ditches. But this year, there's no water anywhere, so I haven't even started cutting the jute," said Ranjit Chandra Das, 65, a farmer from Phulbari upazila of Kurigram.

Mansur Ali, 60, a farmer from Rajibpur upazila, cultivated jute on 12 bighas of land but has only been able to harvest from two bighas so far. "If I can't ret the jute within this July, Aman transplantation will be significantly delayed, leading to huge losses," he said.

Agricultural officials say farmers are reluctant to adopt modern retting methods.

"Although the ribbon retting method can be used with less water, most farmers are not interested in it. They rely heavily on the traditional method. Due to insufficient rainfall, water bodies have not filled up this year, and that's why farmers are struggling to ret jute," said Abdullah Al Mamun, deputy director of DAE in Kurigram.

He said, "Because of changing climate and market instability, farmers are gradually losing interest in jute cultivation."