Water cannons used to disperse Dhamrai RMG workers protesting factory closure

Police used water cannons to disperse workers of a readymade garment factory in Dhaka's Dhamrai upazila when they were protesting the one-day closure of the factory before the scheduled date of payment of salary and Eid bonus.

Hundreds of workers of Odyssey Craft (Pvt) Ltd started the demonstration near Sombhag Union Parishad Bazar in Dhamrai around 8:00am.

Contacted, Rashedul Bari, assistant superintendent of police of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, told The Daily Star that the number of total workers at the factory is about 2,300.

He said the workers had been on strike for several days demanding salary and bonus.

"The salary and bonuses were supposed to be given to the workers tomorrow. The authorities announced the closure of the factory for today and that's why the workers forcibly entered the factory and tried to carry out vandalism. Later, the workers were dispersed using water cannons," the police official said.

"We have talked to factory authorities and they told us that salary and bonuses would be paid tomorrow. The workers have already been dispersed from in front of the factory around 9:00am," he said.

Talking to the correspondent, the workers said, "We worked at the factory yesterday. The authorities were supposed to pay the salaries yesterday. But the salary was not paid. Later, the workers observed a strike demanding salary. Later, we returned home as usual.

"As we came to the factory this morning, we were not allowed to enter, saying that the factory was declared closed for today. From a notice hanged at the entrance, we came to know that the factory will reopen tomorrow," said the workers.

Earlier the authorities fixed tomorrow for the distribution of Eid bonuses, they said.

The workers said they were not informed about the closure of the factory yesterday and even the reason behind the factory closure, they said.

The workers claimed that police charged baton and used teargas to disperse them, they added.

Nurul Islam, manager (HR Admin) of Odyssey Craft Limited, could not be reached over phone for his comment as he did not receive phone calls.

A text message was also sent to his number but he did not reply.

Additional police have been deployed in the factory area to avert any untoward incident, ASP Rashidul Bari added.