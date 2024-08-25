Water being released from Kaptai Dam

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has started to release water through 16 spillways of the Kaptai Dam this morning amid severe floods in different districts of the country.

Sixteen gates of the spillway of Kaptai Dam have been opened at a height of six inches and drainage has started at 8:10am, ATM Abduzzaher, manager of Kaptai Hydropower Plant, told The Daily Star.

Earlier, BPDB had decided to release the water at 10:00pm yesterday but it delayed.

According to an urgent message sent to media yesterday, the water level of Kaptai Lake was recorded at 107.66 feet at 3:00pm. To manage the rising water and prevent flooding in both upstream and downstream areas, all 16 spillways will be opened to a height of six inches. This move is expected to release 9,000 cubic feet of water per second (CFS).

As of yesterday, 32,000 CFS of water was being discharged to keep the five units of the Kaptai Hydropower Plant operational, it added.

Dr Idris Ali, a Karnaphuli river researcher and former professor at Chittagong College, yesterday told The Daily Star that there is no immediate cause for concern.

He also said that the spillway operation is necessary to protect the Kaptai Dam and the gates would be closed once the water level drops below the danger mark.