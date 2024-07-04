Water ambulance lies unused

The lone water ambulance in Netrakona's Khaliajury Upazila Health Complex has been lying unused for long due to lack of a permanent driver, depriving people from healthcare facilities.

Currently, thousands of residents living in the haor areas are not getting their desired medical service as the as water ambulance has been lying idle for nearly a year now.

Local people alleged that the authorities concerned did not took necessary steps to create a permanent post of driver in the last seven years or so.

During her visit to Khaliajury in 2017, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pledged to arrange a water ambulance to enable healthcare service for patients from different flood-prone areas during the monsoon.

The same year, a water ambulance was delivered to Khaliajury Upazila Health Complex.

But the ambulance had been sitting idle for most of the times as there is no permanent driver to run it, locals said.

People of Khaliajury, a upazila encircled with vast waterbodies, usually have to experience severe flooding during monsoon and river route becomes the only means of communication for them.

Dr Asaduzzaman, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) at the hospital, said a driver was appointed through outsourcing four years ago,

But the ambulance has been lying idle since he was transferred to another hospital last year, said the doctor.

Nearly 400 treatment seekers, mostly poor, throng to the hospital every day, while on an average about 25 patients remain admitted at the 31-bed health complex, said the RMO.

The ambulance was given to carry patients from remote Chakua, Gazipur, Krishnapur and other low-lying areas as it is quite difficult to carry patients to the district headquarters during the monsoon, said Nazim Uddin, former chairman of Krishnapur Union Parishad (UP).

Contacted, Netrakona Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Selim Miah said he has already written to the authorities concerned, seeking creation of a permanent driver post for the water ambulance.