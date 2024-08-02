Wastes being dumped near reserve forest

For the past several years, local residents have been dumping household wastes in the open on Olipur-Shahjibazar road in Brahmandura union under Shayestaganj upazila of Habiganj.

Just on the other side of the road lies the Ranghunandan Hill Forest Reserve, one of the oldest forest area in the Sylhet division. A rail track also passes along the road.

Visiting the area recently, this correspondent saw a heap of garbage has piled up on the roadside, leaving the road and walkway dirty and slippery, causing nuisance to the residents, passengers of vehicles and pedestrians alike.

"Currently, wastes from houses and market in the neighbourhood are being disposed of on the roadside in Olipur area under supervision of some locals," said Abdur Rauf, a local resident.

Nannu Chowdhury, another resident of the area, said the situation has been like this for last 5-6 years, making it difficult for people to use the road due to the stench and litter produced from the garbage heap.

Mohan Mia, a member of Brahmandura union parishad, said, "There is no place or Secondary Transfer Station (STS) in the area to dump household wastes, so people are discarding those in the empty space next to the railway track."

He urged the authorities concerned to set up a waste dumping zone in the area.

Tofazzal Sohel, general secretary of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon in Habiganj, said wastes are being discarded in the open right next to a reserve forest, posing threat to the environment and wildlife.

Contacted, Tariq Rahman, assistant conservator of forests in Habiganj, said the Forest Department is currently working on a solution to address this issue.

"The matter has been informed to the higher authorities for further action," said Saifullah, assistant engineer (Roads) of Bangladesh Railway in Shayestaganj upazila.

Contacted, Hossain Mohammad Adil Joj Mia, chairman of Brahmandura union parishad, said they have informed the upazila administration and steps will be taken soon to resolve the issue.