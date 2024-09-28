Waste disposal plant struggles to meet deadline

8 months past initial deadline, progress only 30pc

The Khulna City Corporation's waste disposal project is facing significant delays, with only half of the work completed despite being eight months past its initial deadline.

Initially scheduled for completion by January 26 this year, the project's real progress is now estimated to be only 25-30 percent, according to officials.

This initiative, launched in 2019, aimed to convert Khulna's waste into valuable resources such as fertiliser, electricity, and diesel.

After years of approvals and tenders, the contract was awarded to Mahbub Brothers Pvt Ltd, with a deadline of January 26.

However, three missed deadlines later, the project remains far from complete, even with multiple extensions, the latest being December 31, 2024.

According to KCC, Khulna generates approximately 1,200 tonnes of household waste daily, with 800 tonnes being collected and dumped.

The waste disposal plant, located in Shalua, Dumuria, 15km from Khulna city, is designed to process 375 tonnes of waste per day, generating 15 tonnes of bio-fertiliser, 300 kilowatts of electricity, and 5,000 litres of diesel.

Despite its promising potential, vital components like the imported chimney have yet to be installed.

The project, officially named the "Integrated Landfill and Resource Recovery Facility Shalua", is part of the Local Government Engineering Department's Second City Region Development Project, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) with a budget of Tk 52.70 crore.

KCC Chief Conservancy Officer Md Anisur Rahman said 12-14 tonnes of clinical waste are produced daily in Khulna, yet only 7-8 tonnes are collected from hospitals and clinics.

Dr Sheikh Baharul Alam, president of the Bangladesh Medical Association in Khulna, said improper clinical waste disposal poses severe risks, including the spread of contagious diseases.

Locals are frustrated by the project's slow pace. "This project could have greatly benefited Khulna by turning waste into resources, but we are disheartened by the delays," said Monowar Ali, a resident of ward 3.

Mahbub Brothers Pvt Ltd's project manager, Robiul Hossain Bidyut, cited complications in transporting sand and materials via the narrow Sahapur Road as a key reason for the delays.

He said they are hopeful that the project would be completed by December 2024.

KCC Chief Engineer Mashiuzzaman Khan expressed frustration with the contractor.

He said the firm will be blacklisted if the work is not completed by this year.