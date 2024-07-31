Waste being dumped near KU’s main entrance

Heaps of trash and food waste, collected from various areas, are dumped right next to the entrance of Khulna University, creating not only hindrance for students but also commuters. Photo: Habibur Rahman

In the vicinity of the main entrance of Khulna University, merely 200 metres from the four-lane Sher-e-Bangla Road, an important thoroughfare in Khulna stretching from Zero Point to Moilapota intersection, awaits an abominable sight -- a waste dumping ground.

According to locals, some of the neighbouring areas, including Mohammad Nagar, Sachibunia, Hanna Sarak, Zero Point, and Hall Road, fall outside the jurisdiction of Khulna City Corporation.

Over the past few years, household wastes from these areas, as well as wastes from the city's largest kitchen market located in Mohammad Nagar, have been collected by local waste collectors. They then discard those at the spot near the KU entrance.

Later, KCC collects the wastes from the spot once in a while and dumps those in Thikraband area.

Visiting the spot recently, this correspondent observed that around a 200-metre-stretch along the Sher-e-Bangla road in front of KU campus was full of waste, which got mixed with rainwater and spilled all over the place. Pedestrians and commuters were seen passing while covering their noses and holding their breath.

A dormitory for KU's male students is located just 40 metres from the spot, while the Sheikh Russel Children's Training and Rehabilitation Centre lies barely 20 metres away. Besides, an office of additional project director of Sustainable Marine Fisheries Project is just a yard away from the spot.

Abu Bakar, a local filling station staffer, informed that KCC did not collect wastes from the spot recently.

Addullah Al Mamun, a second-year student of KU's English department, said, "It is just unimaginable that a waste dumping spot can be found near the main entrance of a university. We cannot walk along the newly constructed footpath due to bad odour,"

Md Munna Sheikh, a waste collector, said, "I collect wastes from 150 houses and dump it on the spot near Khulna University as per instructions of the waste management committee of Mohammad Nagar."

Like Munna, 11 others also collect wastes from around 2,500 families in the locality.

Ashiquazzaman Ashiq, former chairman of the local Jalma union parishad, said, "We do not have any dumping ground or STS (Secondary Transfer Station) in the area. So, local collectors dump those here. Shopkeepers of Gallamari kitchen market also do the same."

"We charge Tk 100 from each house for the salary of waste collectors and other maintenance. However, the city corporation should collect the wastes from the spot regularly,'' he added.

Sadhon Chandran Swarnokar, assistant professor of KU's environmental science department, stressed that such unchecked waste dumping adversely impacts the environment in numerous ways, including polluting soil and air, and potentially contaminating any nearby water sources.

"KCC must develop a well-managed waste management policy," he added.

Anwarul Kadir, a civil society member and educationist, echoed him.

Md Anisur Rahman, chief conservancy officer of KCC, said, "The dumping spot is located outside the city corporation area. However, we still collect wastes from there regularly. The local union parishad should construct a STS to solve the issue."