Wasim Akram, first martyr of July movement in Ctg, to be remembered tomorrow

Wasim Akram, the first martyr of the July uprising in Chattogram, will be remembered tomorrow on the first anniversary of his tragic death.

On July 16, 2024, Wasim Akram, a third-year Sociology student at Chattogram College, was shot during a student rally in the city's Muradpur area. He was rushed to the Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 5:30 PM.

Moreover, his death sparked grief and outrage across the city, igniting student protests and clashes in Muradpur, Soloshohor, and Bahaddarhat, where demonstrators set fire to a police outpost.

Abdullah Al Noman, general secretary of the Chhatra Dal CU unit and Wasim's close friend, broke down while recounting the events that day.

"We had initially planned to gather near the Soloshohor Railway Station, but Wasim warned us that Chhatra League activists had taken position there. Therefore, we shifted to Muradpur," he said. "Despite the presence of armed members of the Chhatra League, Jubo League, and police, we decided to proceed."

According to Noman, a coordinated, three-pronged attack was launched by Chhatra League, Jubo League and police forces. The protesters split into groups to resist the assault. Wasim was shot near the Chattogram Education Board while demonstrating.

"It has been a year, but justice hasn't moved an inch," said Noman. "We demand a fair investigation and punishment for those responsible."

Hailed from Mehernama Bazarpara in Pekua, Cox's Bazar, Wasim was the third of five siblings. His elder brother returned from abroad after the incident, while his younger two sisters are still in school.

Despite his untimely death, Wasim's academic brilliance shone through. He had secured his first class in his third-year honors examination, the results of which were published posthumously.