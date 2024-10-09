Washington urges accountability for violantion

Washington has said those responsible for human rights violations in Bangladesh over the past few months need to be held accountable.

"We want to see human rights protected. Those responsible need to be held accountable," said State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller at a briefing in Washington yesterday.

Miller was asked how Washington will ensure accountability for human rights violations in Bangladesh, particularly in light of growing concerns surrounding the increasing number of legal cases being filed against innocent individuals.

The Central Health Committee of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement reports that 1,583 individuals have been declared martyred, with over 22,000 injured in the July Revolution.

Following the fall of the Awami League government, there were attacks on minorities and police. There were even incidents of mob violence. Rights bodies have recently expressed concerns over the cases of mob violence and lynching in Bangladesh following the political changeover.

Miller was also asked if the US has placed any communication with the Bangladeshi authority to protect the lives of minorities.

However, he did not provide a clear response to this question.

"Of course we want to see the rights of minorities protected in Bangladesh," he said.

A UN Fact-Finding Mission is already probing the human rights violations that took place in Bangladesh from July 1 to August 15.