Washington to continue working with Dhaka

Bangladesh
DIPLOMATIC CORRESPONDENT
Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:00 AM

Washington will continue to work with Bangladesh on economic stability, democracy, security, and Rohingya refugees.

"So, we continue to work with the government of Bangladesh on all those questions," said State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller at a briefing in Washington yesterday when he was asked for follow up on how the US would work on the issues of economy, democracy, security and Rohingya crisis.

The journalist also asked if anything regarding Bangladesh was discussed when Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US officials in Washington last week. "I can tell you that regional issues, including Bangladesh, often come up in our meetings with the government of India, but I don't have any specific readout to offer."

