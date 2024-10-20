Was with the student movement till the end: ZI Khan Panna

Noted SC lawyer was recently sued in case filed over shooting youth during the movement

"I have nothing to say about this false case," noted Supreme Court Lawyer ZI Khan Panna said this afternoon after news broke that he was sued in an attempted murder case filed on October 17.

The case was filed nearly three months after a youth was shot and injured during the student-led mass protests.

"My wish is that no false cases will be field against anyone, or no one will wrongfully implicate others to harass them," he said.

Panna said he was against the quota system in government jobs all along, even before the students started the anti-quota movement.

"I was connected with the movement till the end on August 5. Then why would I do such a thing [like being involved in the shooting on July 19] as per the Sheikh Hasina's direction?" he asked.

"The real culprits involved in the incidents are shielded here," he added.

"Those who filed the case or included my name might have some purpose. I do not understand what their purpose is," he said.

Panna was one of the lawyers who moved a petition before a High Court bench on July 29, seeking its orders to stop the use of bullets against protesters.

He was also one of the SC lawyers who spoke out in support of six coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement when they were unlawfully detained by the detective branch of police for several days in late July.

Panna, the chairman of Ain o Salish Kendra, was a member of the National Mass Inquiry Commission formed by noted citizens on July 29 to probe gross violations of laws, human rights and loss of lives during the student-led mass protests.

The rights activist was one of 30 lawyers who on July 21 issued a statement condemning the use of excessive and disproportionate force on the student protesters demanding quota reforms in government jobs.

He was made the 94th accused in the case.

Md Baker, 52, filed the case with Khilgaon Police Station accusing 180 persons including Panna on charge of shooting his son Ahadul Islam on July 19.

According to the case statement, Ahadul along with others were protesting near Meradia Bazar when many of the named accused along with other unnamed BGB, police personnel and Awami League leaders and activists opened fire at the behest of other accused.

Ahadul suffered bullet wounds during the attack. The criminals also beat him up as he fell on the ground, acording to the complaint.

He was later taken to a nearby hospital.