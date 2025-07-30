Warrant of Precedence: SC to deliver verdict on review petitions Aug 6

The Supreme Court today fixed August 6 for delivering its verdict on the review petitions that challenged its judgment on the Warrant of Precedence, which sets the order of seniority and protocol among the state's officials and dignitaries for ceremonial and formal purposes.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC, headed by Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, fixed the date after concluding the hearing on the petitions.

Currently, the cabinet secretary, the chiefs of staff of the army, navy, and air force, and the principal secretary to the prime minister hold the 12th position in the Warrant of Precedence.

Following a writ petition, the High Court on February 4, 2010, declared the existing Warrant of Precedence illegal and void, and directed the government to issue a new Warrant of Precedence for the republic's officers, and to give district judges and equivalent judicial officers precedence over the chiefs of the armed forces and government secretaries.

Later in 2011, the cabinet secretary filed an appeal with the SC on behalf of the government, challenging the HC verdict.

On January 11, 2015, the Appellate Division of the SC delivered a short verdict after disposing of the appeal.

On November 10, 2016, the Appellate Division released the full text of its verdict on the appeal, directing the government to amend the Warrant of Precedence, giving priority to constitutional functionaries and granting district judges the status equivalent to that of government secretaries.

The status of the chief justice should be equal to that of the Jatiya Sangsad speaker, the apex court observed in the full text of the verdict.

In 2017, the then cabinet secretary and the then chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC) filed separate petitions with the Appellate Division seeking a review of the verdict.

Later, 90 deputy attorney generals (DAGs) and assistant attorney generals (AAGs) of the state were made parties to the review petitions.

Barrister Mohammad Salahuddin Dolon appeared for the cabinet secretary, while senior lawyer Ahsanul Karim argued for the DAGs and AAGs. Senior lawyer Probir Neogi stood for the Judicial Service Association, and senior lawyer Nihad Kabir represented the writ petitioner during the hearing proceedings.