War Graves Week observed in Ctg

Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), the operating concern of two war cemeteries in Bangladesh, organised an event on the occasion of "War Graves Week 2024" at Chittagong War Cemetery today.

The CWGC has been observing the event as part of global awareness on its work and role to commemorate the fallen soldiers of the two world wars.

Sixty students from BAF Shaheen College Chattogram attended this awareness event.

Hillol Sattar, country manager for CWGC, Bangladesh, delivered speech on the work of CWGC.

War Graves Week is the CWGC's annual awareness initiative. This year's theme is Discover, Learn and Remember, he said.