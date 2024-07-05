Want to order a boat? Just give a call

Boat makers in Bagerhat embrace technology

Boat makers in Kachua upazila of Bagerhat have turned to digital platforms using their mobile phones to sell dinghy boats, thereby transforming the way to reach out to their buyers.

Samples of the boats, crafted from wood of Chambal and Mahogany trees, are prominently displayed at Badhal Haat (bazaar), with contact details of the artisans.

Interested buyers would use the contact numbers to place orders over phone, said Altap Hossain and Sobhan Sheikh, two artisans from Tangrakhali village in the upazila who are at the forefront of this approach to market their products.

The approach not only saves their time but also increased their sales, they also said.

"Usually, we can make a dinghy in a single day. However, following this approach, we sold 60 boats each from our homes in one month. Based on the size and quality, each boat fetched Tk 3,000- 5,000," said Altap.

"Our customer base has expanded beyond the locality to Morrelganj, Rampal, Polerhat, Doibaghyahat, and Vatkhai in Bagerhat, and Bhaijor and Indurkani in Pirojpur district," said Sobhan.

Sharing his experience, one satisfied customer, Rafiqual Sheikh from Rampal, said, "We use these dinghy boats in the fish enclosures for feeding fish. The process of ordering over phone is very convenient."

Another buyer, Laizu Sheikh, who had ordered three boats for fishing, echoed him.

Altap and Sobhan's initiative serves as a model for other artisans in the region to follow suit and thereby improve their livelihoods, said Abu Bakar Siddque, a resident of Tangrakhali village.